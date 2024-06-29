Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമ​നാ​മ​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 3:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 3:11 AM GMT

    മ​നാ​മ​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് ശൈ​ഖ് ഇ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​നാ​മ​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത് ശൈ​ഖ് ഇ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ശൈ​ഖ് ഇ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യി. നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തു. ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AccidentBahrain News
    News Summary - Accident in highway
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick