Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    22 Jan 2025 11:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 11:52 AM IST

    കാ​ൽ​ന​ട യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കാ​ർ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    കാ​ൽ​ന​ട യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കാ​ർ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കാ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: ശൈ​ഖ് ഈ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ കാ​ൽ​ന​ട യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കാ​ർ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം. മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് സെ​ഹ്‌​ല​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ ആ​ളു​ക​ളാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ഉ​ട​ൻ അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ന്നും മ​റ്റു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

