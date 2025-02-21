Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഡോ. ​ഇ​ദ്‌​രീ​സി​ന്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 11:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 11:21 AM IST

    ഡോ. ​ഇ​ദ്‌​രീ​സി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡോ. ​ഇ​ദ്‌​രീ​സി​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഡോ. ​ഇ​ദ്‌​രീ​സി​നെ ത​ണ​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റർ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ

    സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നാ​ർ​ഥം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ ത​ണ​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡോ. ​ഇ​ദ്‌​രീ​സി​നെ ത​ണ​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റർ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ഇന്ന് ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​രു​മ​ണി​ക്ക് സെ​ഗാ​യ ബി.​എം.​സി. ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ണ​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സ​ദ​സ്സി​നെ അ​ഭി​സം​ബോ​ധ​ന ചെ​യ്ത് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​മെന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsDr. Idris
    News Summary - Acceptance was given to Dr.Idris
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X