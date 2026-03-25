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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഎബ്രഹാം സാമുവൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 March 2026 10:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 March 2026 10:47 AM IST

    എബ്രഹാം സാമുവൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    എബ്രഹാം സാമുവൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    എബ്രഹാം

    സാമുവൽ

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസിയും പത്തനംതിട്ട പന്തളം സ്വദേശിയുമായ എബ്രഹാം സാമുവൽ (65) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന സാമുവൽ സാമൂഹിക മേഖലയിൽ നിറസാന്നിധ്യമായിരുന്നു.

    ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കേരളീയ സമാജം, ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ, ഐ.സി.ആർ.എഫ്, ബഹ്‌റൈൻ മാർത്തോമാ പള്ളി, ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി എന്നിവയുടെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ സജീവമായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. രോഗ ബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. ഭാര്യ ആനി ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ മുൻ അധ്യാപികയാണ്. മക്കൾ: അബിൻ (ബഹ്റൈൻ), അലൻ (ഡൽഹി).

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    TAGS:newsPassed AwaygulfBahrain
    News Summary - Abraham Samuel passed away
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