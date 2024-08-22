ഹരിപ്പാട് സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 Aug 2024
22 Aug 2024
ഹരിപ്പാട് സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A young man from Haripad passed away in Bahrain
മനാമ: ഹരിപ്പാട് ചിങ്ങോലി സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അനന്തു ജയപ്രകാശ് (24) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. വിസിറ്റിങ് വിസയിൽ വന്നതായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ് ജയപ്രകാശ്. ഹരിപ്പാട് ചിങ്ങോലി ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് മെമ്പർ ശോഭ ജയപ്രകാശാണ് മാതാവ്. ഹരിഗീതപുരം ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ എന്റർടൈൻമെന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി ജ്യോതിഷ് പ്രകാശ് (ആദി) സഹോദരനാണ്.
