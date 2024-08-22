Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 12:17 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 12:17 PM GMT

    ഹരിപ്പാട് സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    anandu prakash
    മനാമ: ഹരിപ്പാട് ചിങ്ങോലി സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അനന്തു ജയപ്രകാശ് (24) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. വിസിറ്റിങ് വിസയിൽ വന്നതായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ് ജയപ്രകാശ്. ഹരിപ്പാട് ചിങ്ങോലി ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് മെമ്പർ ശോഭ ജയപ്രകാശാണ് മാതാവ്. ഹരിഗീതപുരം ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ എന്റർടൈൻമെന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി ജ്യോതിഷ് പ്രകാശ് (ആദി) സഹോദരനാണ്.

    TAGS:obituaryHaripad native
    News Summary - A young man from Haripad passed away in Bahrain
