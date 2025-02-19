Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 9:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 9:34 AM IST

    ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    രാ​മ​സ്വാ​മി

    മ​നാ​മ: ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് പു​തു​ക്കോ​ട്ടൈ തി​രു​ച്ചി​റ​പ്പ​ള്ളി അ​ണ്ണ​വാ​സ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി രാ​മ​സ്വാ​മി (43) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​ൽ ക​റാ​ർ ക​ൺ​സ്ട്ര​ക്ഷ​ൻ എ​ക്യു​പ്മെ​ന്‍റ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: ചി​ന്ന​യ്യ വേ​ലാ​ർ. മാ​താ​വ്: സെ​ല്ലാ​യി.

    News Summary - A native Tamil Nadu Died in Bahrain
