Posted Ondate_range 19 Feb 2025 9:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Feb 2025 9:34 AM IST
തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native Tamil Nadu Died in Bahrain
മനാമ: തമിഴ്നാട് പുതുക്കോട്ടൈ തിരുച്ചിറപ്പള്ളി അണ്ണവാസൽ സ്വദേശി രാമസ്വാമി (43) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അൽ കറാർ കൺസ്ട്രക്ഷൻ എക്യുപ്മെന്റ് കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ചിന്നയ്യ വേലാർ. മാതാവ്: സെല്ലായി.
