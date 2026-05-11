തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 11 May 2026 12:24 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 May 2026 12:24 PM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away
മനാമ: തൃശൂർ അന്തിക്കാട് സ്വദേശി പ്രമീൽ കുമാർ (47) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അന്തിക്കാട് പള്ളത്തി കുഞ്ഞുകുട്ടൻ ആണ് പിതാവ്. ഭാര്യ : കാർത്തിക. അമ്മയും, ഒരു സഹോദരനും, സഹോദരിയുമുണ്ട്.
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