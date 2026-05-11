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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightതൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2026 12:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2026 12:24 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി

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    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായി
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    മനാമ: തൃശൂർ അന്തിക്കാട് സ്വദേശി പ്രമീൽ കുമാർ (47) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അന്തിക്കാട് പള്ളത്തി കുഞ്ഞുകുട്ടൻ ആണ് പിതാവ്. ഭാര്യ : കാർത്തിക. അമ്മയും, ഒരു സഹോദരനും, സഹോദരിയുമുണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain NewsObituary
    News Summary - A native of Thrissur passed away
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