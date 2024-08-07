Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    7 Aug 2024 5:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 5:39 AM GMT

    ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Obit news,
    മ​രു​ത​മ​ലൈ

    മ​ലൈ​ക്ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് മ​ധു​ര രാ​മ​നാ​ഥ​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​രു​ത​മ​ലൈ മ​ലൈ​ക്ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ (37) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡാ​ണ് മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: വി​ജ​യ​ശാ​ന്തി.

    Obit news Bahrain news
    A native of Tamilnadu died in Bahrain
