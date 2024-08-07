Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Aug 2024 5:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Aug 2024 5:39 AM GMT
തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Tamilnadu died in Bahrain
മനാമ: തമിഴ്നാട് മധുര രാമനാഥപുരം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചു. മരുതമലൈ മലൈക്കണ്ണൻ (37) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മുങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഭാര്യ: വിജയശാന്തി.
