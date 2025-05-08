Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 May 2025 10:11 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 May 2025 10:11 AM IST
പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Pathanamthitta has died in Bahrain
മനാമ: പത്തനംതിട്ട മാന്നാർ പരുമല സ്വദേശി ബിനു ദിവാകരൻ (46) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. തൊഴിലിടത്തുണ്ടായ അപകടമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. ഭാര്യ: സൂര്യ ബിനു ഡൽഹിയിൽ നഴ്സാണ്. ഒരു മകളുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ചെയ്തു വരുന്നു.
