Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2025 10:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2025 10:11 AM IST

    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബി​നു ദി​വാ​ക​ര​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട മാ​ന്നാ​ർ പ​രു​മ​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബി​നു ദി​വാ​ക​ര​ൻ (46) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ കാ​ര​ണം. ഭാ​ര്യ: സൂ​ര്യ ബി​നു ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ ന​ഴ്സാ​ണ്. ഒ​രു മ​ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ചെ​യ്തു വ​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsGulf ObituaryPathanamthitta native dies in Bahrain
    News Summary - A native of Pathanamthitta has died in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X