Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 8:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 8:34 AM GMT

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മനാമ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. താണ മുരിയന്റകത്ത് അസ്‍ലം (69) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 46 വർഷമായി ബഹ്റൈനിലുണ്ട്.

    ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ഗ്യാസിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സഫൂറ പാലോട്ട്. രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി അവാലി ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ തന്നെ നടക്കും.

    TAGS:passed awayBahrain
    News Summary - A native of Kannur passed away in Bahrain
