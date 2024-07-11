Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 July 2024 8:34 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 July 2024 8:34 AM GMT
News Summary - A native of Kannur passed away in Bahrain
ബഹ്റൈൻ ഗ്യാസിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സഫൂറ പാലോട്ട്. രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി അവാലി ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു. സംസ്കാരം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ തന്നെ നടക്കും.
മനാമ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. താണ മുരിയന്റകത്ത് അസ്ലം (69) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 46 വർഷമായി ബഹ്റൈനിലുണ്ട്.
