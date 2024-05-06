Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightചങ്ങനാശേരി സ്വദേശിനി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2024 12:45 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2024 12:48 PM GMT

    ചങ്ങനാശേരി സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Tina death
    cancel

    മനാമ: പനി ബാധിച്ച് ഒരാഴ്ചയായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന ചങ്ങനാശേരി സ്വദേശിനി നിര്യാതയായി.ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ കുടുംബസമേതം താമസിച്ചു വരികയായിരുന്ന ടിന കെൽ‌വിനാണ് (34)ബഹ്‌റൈൻ സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായത് . റോയൽ കോർട്ടിൽ എൻജിനിയർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന കെൽ‌വിൻ ആണ് ഭർത്താവ്. രണ്ട് ആൺകുട്ടികൾ ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ സ്‌കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥികളാണ്. പനി ബാധിച്ചതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് ഒരാഴ്ചയായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ObituaryChanganasseryBahrain
    News Summary - A native of Changanassery passed away in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X