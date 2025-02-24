Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 12:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 12:20 PM IST

    സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലെ മു​ൻ ന​ഴ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലെ മു​ൻ ന​ഴ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    സൂ​സ​ൻ ചാ​ക്കോ

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​പ്പ​തോ​ളം വ​ർ​ഷം സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലെ ന​ഴ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ച​ങ്ങ​നാ​ശ്ശേ​രി മ​ഴു​ക്കീ​ർ പൂ​വ​ക്കു​ള​ത്ത് ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ ചാ​ക്കോ​യു​ടെ (ജ​യിം​സ്) ഭാ​ര്യ സൂ​സ​ൻ ചാ​ക്കോ (66) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹെ​ഡ് ന​ഴ്സാ​യാ​ണ് സൂ​സ​ൻ വി​ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നി​തി​ൻ (യു.​കെ), നി​വി​ൻ (ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ). മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ജി​നി (​യു.​കെ), ജി​ലു (ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ). സം​സ്കാ​രം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് തൈ​മ​റ​വും​ക​ര ന്യൂ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ ദൈ​വ​സ​ഭാ സെ​മി​ത്തേ​രി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsAlappuzha NativeDeath NewsSalmaniya Hospital
    News Summary - A native of Alappuzha, who was a former nurse at Salmaniya Hospital, was Died in the country.
