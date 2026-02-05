Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    5 Feb 2026 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    5 Feb 2026 9:45 AM IST

    “ന​ന്മ​ക​ൾ പൂ​ക്കു​ന്ന നോ​മ്പ് കാ​ലം” പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    "നന്മകൾ പൂക്കുന്ന നോമ്പ് കാലം" പ്രഭാഷണം ഇന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​സ് അ​വേ​ർ​ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഹ്‌​ല​ൻ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​വു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സ്സം കി​ങ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​ത്രി (വ്യാ​ഴം) ഇ​ശാ ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം “ന​ന്മ​ക​ൾ പൂ​ക്കു​ന്ന നോ​മ്പ് കാ​ലം” എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി വ​സീം അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹി​ക​മി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - “A Lenten Season When Good Deeds Bloom” Sermon Today
