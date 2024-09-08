Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightനു​വൈദറാ​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Sep 2024 5:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Sep 2024 5:18 AM GMT

    നു​വൈദറാ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    house fire
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: നു​വൈ​ദറാത്ത് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ഒ​രു വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് എ​ത്തി വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. മറ്റുള്ളവർക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ്ഥ​ലം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:HouseBahrain NewsFire
    News Summary - A house caught fire in Nuwaidrat
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick