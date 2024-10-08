Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2024 6:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2024 6:54 AM GMT

    ജ​ന​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    മ​നാ​മ: ജ​ന​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണം അ​മി​ത​മാ​യി ചൂ​ടാ​യ​താ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​നം.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsFire
    News Summary - A fire broke out in a house in Janabiya
