Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 July 2024 6:47 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 July 2024 6:47 AM GMT
ഹൂറയിലെ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് അണച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - A fire broke out in a building in Hoora; Civil defense was switched off
മനാമ: ഹൂറയിലെ കെട്ടിടത്തിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് അണച്ചു. പരിക്കുകൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല. മുൻകരുതലെന്ന നിലയിൽ താമസക്കാരെ ഒഴിപ്പിച്ചു. ലിഫ്റ്റിന്റെ എ.സിയിലുണ്ടായ ഷോർട്ട് സർക്യൂട്ടാണ് കാരണമെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം.
മനാമ: ഹൂറയിലെ കെട്ടിടത്തിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് അണച്ചു. പരിക്കുകൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല. മുൻകരുതലെന്ന നിലയിൽ താമസക്കാരെ ഒഴിപ്പിച്ചു. ലിഫ്റ്റിന്റെ എ.സിയിലുണ്ടായ ഷോർട്ട് സർക്യൂട്ടാണ് കാരണമെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story