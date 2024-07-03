Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 3 July 2024 6:47 AM GMT
    date_range 3 July 2024 6:47 AM GMT

    ഹൂ​റ​യി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൂ​റ​യി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ലെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ലി​ഫ്റ്റി​ന്റെ എ.​സി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക വി​വ​രം.

    TAGS:Fire at building
    News Summary - A fire broke out in a building in Hoora; Civil defense was switched off
