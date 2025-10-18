Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 6:52 PM IST
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 6:52 PM IST

    സൽമാനിയയിൽ 62കാരനെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി

    മയക്കുമരുന്ന് അമിതമായി ഉപയോഗിച്ചതാണ് മരണകാരണമെന്നാണ് സൂചന
    മനാമ: സൽമാനിയയിൽ 62 വയസ്സുള്ള ഒരു ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പൗരനെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. പ്രാഥമിക റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ അനുസരിച്ച്, മയക്കുമരുന്ന് അമിതമായി ഉപയോഗിച്ചതാണ് മരണകാരണമെന്നാണ് സൂചന.

    സംഭവത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മൃതദേഹം ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ഫോറൻസിക് വിഭാഗത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. മരണത്തിന്റെ കൃത്യമായ കാരണം കണ്ടെത്താനായി നിയമപരമായ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പാലിച്ചുവരുന്നതായി അധികൃതർ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിൽ കാപ്പിറ്റൽ പൊലീസ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrugsFound DeadOld ManForensic departmentsalmaniya
    News Summary - A 62-year-old man was found dead in Salmaniya
