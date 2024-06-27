Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    27 Jun 2024 6:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 6:41 AM GMT

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച 500 കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ആ​റു​ പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    നി​രോ​ധി​ത കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച 500 കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു
    മ​നാ​മ: നി​രോ​ധി​ത കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച 500 കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ ക​ണ്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി​യ​താ​യി പ​രി​സ്​​ഥി​തി കാ​ര്യ സു​​പ്രീം കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ആ​റു​ പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​വ​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്​​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Restricted Period, 500 kg of shrimp
    News Summary - 500 kg of shrimp caught during the restricted period was found
