Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2024 5:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 5:10 AM GMT

    485 കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ​കോ​സ്റ്റ്ഗാ​ർ​ഡാ​ണ് ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്
    485 കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    മ​നാ​മ: നി​രോ​ധി​ത വേ​ള​യി​ൽ നി​യ​മ വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി ക​ട​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്നും പി​ടി​ച്ച 485 കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ കോ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക​ട​ലി​ലും ക​ട​ൽ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും കോ​സ്റ്റ്​ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഇ​ത്ര​യും ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്​​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

