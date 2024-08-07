Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 5:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 5:13 AM GMT

    നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച 350 വി​ദേ​ശ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ഴ്ച 1411 തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി
    Work-Residence Visa Rules
    മ​നാ​മ:​ ​തൊ​ഴി​ൽ, താ​മ​സ വി​സ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച 350 വി​ദേ​ശ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച​ക്കി​ടെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി എ​ൽ.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​എ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി ജൂ​ലൈ 21 മു​ത​ൽ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ്​ മൂ​ന്ന്​ വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 1411 തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി.

    താ​മ​സ വി​സ, തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച 100 പേ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ വി​വി​ധ തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​ക്കു​​മെ​ന്നും എ​ൽ.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​എ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain newsForeign workersWork-Residence Visa Rules
    News Summary - 350 foreign workers who violated the law were deported
