Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    11 March 2024 7:11 AM GMT
    11 March 2024 7:11 AM GMT

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ 31 പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ ജു​മു​അ ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ അ​നു​മ​തി

    മ​നാ​മ: റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലെ തി​ര​ക്ക്​ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച്​ വി​വി​ധ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ 31 സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ ജു​മു​അ ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ അ​നു​മ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യി സു​ന്നി വ​ഖ്​​ഫ്​ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡോ. ​ശൈ​ഖ്​ റാ​ശി​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ ഫ​തീ​സ്​ അ​ൽ ഹാ​ജി​രി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ഇ​വി​ടെ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ ജു​മു​അ ന​ട​ക്കു​ക. മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ്​ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ 13 പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ലും കാ​പി​റ്റ​ൽ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ഒ​രു പ​ള്ളി​യി​ലും ഉ​ത്ത​ര മേ​ഖ​ല ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ആ​റു​ പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ലും ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ 11 പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​ണ്​ ജു​മു​അ ന​ട​ക്കു​ക.

    TAGS:MosqueBahrain NewsRamadan 2024
