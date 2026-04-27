രാജ്യത്ത് 172 സൗരോർജ്ജ പദ്ധതികൾ പ്രവർത്തനസജ്ജം

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 April 2026 11:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 April 2026 11:19 AM IST
രാജ്യത്ത് 172 സൗരോർജ്ജ പദ്ധതികൾ പ്രവർത്തനസജ്ജംtext_fields
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News Summary - 172 solar power projects ready for operation in the country
മനാമ: രാജ്യത്തെ പുനരുപയോഗ ഊർജ്ജ മേഖലയിൽ വലിയ പുരോഗതി കൈവരിച്ചതായും നിലവിൽ 141 മെഗാവാട്ടിലധികം ശേഷിയുള്ള 172 സൗരോർജ്ജ പദ്ധതികൾ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും വൈദ്യുതി, ജലകാര്യ മന്ത്രി യാസർ ഹുമൈദാൻ അറിയിച്ചു.
ഇതിന് പുറമെ 14 പുതിയ പദ്ധതികളുടെ നിർമ്മാണം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പാർലമെന്റിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
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