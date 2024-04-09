Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2024 3:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2024 3:12 AM GMT
1584 തടവുകാർക്ക് പൊതു മാപ്പ്text_fields
News Summary - 1584 General amnesty for prisoners
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ 1584 തടവുകാർക്ക് ഹമദ് രാജാവ് പൊതു മാപ്പ് നൽകി. ഹമദ് രാജാവ് അധികാരമേറ്റതിന്റെ രജത ജൂബിലിയുടെയും ഇദ് അൽ ഫിത്റിന്റെയും പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് പൊതു മാപ്പ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
