Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 3:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 3:12 AM GMT

    1584 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് പൊ​തു മാ​പ്പ്

    king hamad
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ 1584 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വ് പൊ​തു മാ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വ് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മേ​റ്റ​തി​ന്റെ ര​ജ​ത ജൂ​ബി​ലി​യു​ടെ​യും ഇ​ദ് അ​ൽ ഫി​ത്റി​ന്റെ​യും പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പൊ​തു മാ​പ്പ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:manamaHamad King
    News Summary - 1584 General amnesty for prisoners
