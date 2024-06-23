Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightനമ്പർ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 2:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 2:34 AM GMT

    നമ്പർ ​​പ്ലേറ്റില്ലാത്ത 156 മോ​ട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ പിടികൂടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    motor cycles
    cancel

    മനാമ: നമ്പർ ​പ്ലേറ്റില്ലാത്ത 156 മോ​ട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ പിടികൂടിയതായി ട്രാഫിക്​ അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. നിയമം നടപ്പിലാക്കുന്നതിന്‍റെയും ജീവനും സ്വത്തും സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായും നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ്​ കഴിഞ്ഞ ഏതാനും മാസത്തിനിടെ ഇത്രയും മോ​ട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്​. കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ടാഴ്ചക്കിടയിൽ മാത്രം 28 ബൈക്കുകളാണ്​ പിടികൂടിയത്​. മോ​ട്ടോർ ബൈക്ക്​ ഓടിക്കുന്നവർ നിയമങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന്​ ഉറപ്പാക്കാൻ രക്ഷിതാക്കളടക്കമുള്ളവർ ശ്രദ്ധചെലുത്തണമെന്ന്​ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:SeizedMotorcyclesBahrain News
    News Summary - 156 motorcycles without number plates were seized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick