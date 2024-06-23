Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 2:34 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 2:34 AM GMT
നമ്പർ പ്ലേറ്റില്ലാത്ത 156 മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ പിടികൂടിtext_fields
News Summary - 156 motorcycles without number plates were seized
മനാമ: നമ്പർ പ്ലേറ്റില്ലാത്ത 156 മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ പിടികൂടിയതായി ട്രാഫിക് അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. നിയമം നടപ്പിലാക്കുന്നതിന്റെയും ജീവനും സ്വത്തും സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായും നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് കഴിഞ്ഞ ഏതാനും മാസത്തിനിടെ ഇത്രയും മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ടാഴ്ചക്കിടയിൽ മാത്രം 28 ബൈക്കുകളാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. മോട്ടോർ ബൈക്ക് ഓടിക്കുന്നവർ നിയമങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് ഉറപ്പാക്കാൻ രക്ഷിതാക്കളടക്കമുള്ളവർ ശ്രദ്ധചെലുത്തണമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
