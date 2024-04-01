Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_right101കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2024 5:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2024 5:09 AM GMT

    101കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    prawns
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ള്ള വേ​ള​യി​ൽ നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച്​ പി​ടി​ച്ച ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ കോ​സ്റ്റ്​ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    വി​വി​ധ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും തീ​ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും കോ​സ്റ്റ്​ ഗാ​ർ​ഡി​ന്‍റെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന തു​ട​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്കാ​യി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്​​തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:manama
    News Summary - 101 kg of shrimps were caught
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X