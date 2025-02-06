Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 7:50 AM IST
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 7:50 AM IST

    ഓ​വു​ചാ​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം: സി​ത്ര 201ാം റോ​ഡ് ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    ഓ​വു​ചാ​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം: സി​ത്ര 201ാം റോ​ഡ് ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    മ​നാ​മ: സി​ത്ര​യി​ലെ 201ാം റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഓ​വു​ചാ​ലി​ന്‍റെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണം പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ റോ​ഡ് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി അ​ഞ്ചു മു​ത​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സി​ത്ര ഹൗ​സി​ങ് സി​റ്റി​യു​മാ​യി അ​വ​ന്യു ന​മ്പ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​നെ ബ​ന്ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ലൂ​ടെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം തി​രി​ച്ചു വി​ടാ​നാ​ണ് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​നു കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Gulf NewsdevelopmentRoad constructionBahrain News
    News Summary - Road construction: Sitra 201 road to be closed for two months
