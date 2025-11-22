Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    22 Nov 2025 11:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 11:32 AM IST

    ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം തൊ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി പി​ഞ്ചു​കു​ഞ്ഞ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം തൊ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി പി​ഞ്ചു​കു​ഞ്ഞ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം തൊ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രു​ന്ന പി​ഞ്ചു​കു​ഞ്ഞ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജ​വാ​ദി​ന്റെ​യും ജം​ഷി​ന​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ൻ എ​സ്രാ​ൻ ജ​വാ​ദ് (ഒ​മ്പ​തു മാ​സം) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ തൊ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി ര​ണ്ടു ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വും മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​യ വി.​പി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ന്റെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ് എ​സ്രാ​ൻ ജ​വാ​ദ്.

