Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 2:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 2:48 PM IST

    ജേഡ്​ വൈൻ

    ജേഡ്​ വൈൻ
    പൂന്തോട്ടങ്ങളെ മനോഹരമാക്കുന്ന ചെടിയാണ്​ ജേഡ്​ വൈൻ. സ്​ട്രോങ്​ ലോഡൻ മാ​ക്രോബോട്ടി എന്ന്​ അറിയപ്പെടാറുണ്ട്​. നീല നിറത്തിൽ ഉള്ള ജഡിയൻ വൈൻ ആണ്​ കൂടുതൽ ഭംഗി. ഏകദേശം 18 മീറ്റർ നീളത്തിൽ വളരും. പൂക്കൾ കാണാൻ നല്ല ഭംഗിയാണ്​.

    വലിയ രീതിയിൽ സൂര്യപ്രകാശം ഇഷ്ടമില്ലാത്ത ചെടിയാണ്​. ഇളം വെയിലാണ്​ നല്ലത്​. ഈർപ്പം ഇഷ്ട്ടം ഉള്ള ചെടിയാണ്. എന്നും വെള്ളം ആവശ്യമാണു. എന്നാൽ, ശൈത്യകാലത്ത്​ വെള്ളം ആവശ്യമില്ല. വളർച്ചയുടെ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ വെള്ളം ആവശ്യമായി വരും. ആദ്യം മുതൽ പ്രൂൺ ചെയ്താൽ നന്നായിരിക്കും. കമ്പ് വെച്ചാണ് കിളിപ്പിച്ചെടുക്കാം.

    TAGS:GardenGulfhome
    News Summary - Jade Wine
