15 മിനിറ്റിൽ വെള്ള പനിയാരം

Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2025 1:57 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2025 1:57 PM IST
15 മിനിറ്റിൽ വെള്ള പനിയാരംtext_fields
News Summary - Vellai Paniyaram in 15 minutes
ചേരുവകൾ:
- അരിപ്പൊടി- 1 കപ്പ്
- തേങ്ങ- 3/4 കപ്പ്
- ചോർ- 1 കപ്പ്
- യീസ്്റ്റ്- 1/2 ടീസ്പൂൺ
- ഇളം ചൂടുവെള്ളം- 11/2 കപ്പ്
തയാറാക്കുന്നവിധം:
മേൽപറഞ്ഞ ചേരുവകളെല്ലാം മിക്സിയുടെ ജാറിൽ ഇട്ട് നന്നായി അടിച്ചെടുക്കുക. ശേഷം പാത്രത്തിലേക്ക് മാവ് മാറ്റിയശേഷം 10 മിനിറ്റ് അടച്ചുവെക്കുക.
10 മിനിറ്റ് കഴിഞ്ഞ് മാവ് ഒന്ന് പൊങ്ങിയ ശേഷം നന്നായി ഇളക്കിയെടുക്കുക. തയാറാക്കിയ മാവ് ഉണ്ണിയപ്പം ചുെട്ടടുക്കുന്ന പോലെ അഞ്ചു മിനിറ്റ് അടച്ചുവെച്ച് ചുട്ടെടുക്കുക.
