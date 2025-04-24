Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    Posted On
    24 April 2025 1:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    24 April 2025 1:57 PM IST

    15 മിനിറ്റിൽ വെള്ള പനിയാരം

    Vellai Paniyaram
    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • അരിപ്പൊടി- 1 കപ്പ്‌
    • തേങ്ങ- 3/4 കപ്പ്‌
    • ചോർ- 1 കപ്പ്‌
    • യീസ്്റ്റ്- 1/2 ടീസ്പൂൺ
    • ഇളം ചൂടുവെള്ളം- 11/2 കപ്പ്‌

    തയാറാക്കുന്നവിധം:

    മേൽപറഞ്ഞ ചേരുവകളെല്ലാം മിക്സിയുടെ ജാറിൽ ഇട്ട് നന്നായി അടിച്ചെടുക്കുക. ശേഷം പാത്രത്തിലേക്ക്​ മാവ് മാറ്റിയശേഷം 10 മിനിറ്റ് അടച്ചുവെക്കുക.

    10 മിനിറ്റ് കഴിഞ്ഞ്​ മാവ് ഒന്ന് പൊങ്ങിയ ശേഷം നന്നായി ഇളക്കിയെടുക്കുക. തയാറാക്കിയ മാവ് ഉണ്ണിയപ്പം ചു​െട്ടടുക്കുന്ന പോലെ അഞ്ചു മിനിറ്റ് അടച്ചുവെച്ച് ചുട്ടെടുക്കുക.

    Girl in a jacket

    kuzhi paniyaram Healthy Break Fast recipe
