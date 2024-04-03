Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightFoodchevron_rightRecipeschevron_rightസ്ട്രോ​ബെ​റി ബ​നാ​ന...
    Recipes
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2024 4:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 4:43 AM GMT

    സ്ട്രോ​ബെ​റി ബ​നാ​ന സ്മൂ​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    starwberry banana smoothie
    cancel

    ചേ​രു​വ​ക​ൾ

    • സ്ട്രോ​ബെ​റി-10 എ​ണ്ണം
    • ബ​നാ​ന- 2 എ​ണ്ണം
    • റോ​സ് സി​റ​പ്പ്- 2 ടീ. ​സ്പൂ​ൺ
    • പാ​ൽ, പ​ഞ്ച​സാ​ര -ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്

    തയാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം

    സ്ട്രോ​ബെ​റി, ഫി​ലി​പ്പി​നോ പ​ഴം, ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ന​ല്ല ത​ണു​ത്ത പാ​ൽ, പ​ഞ്ച​സാ​ര ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് മി​ക്സി​യി​ൽ ന​ന്നാ​യി അ​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക. സെ​ർ​വി​ങ് ഗ്ലാ​സി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യം റോ​സ്‌ സി​റ​പ്പ് ഒ​രു ടീ ​സ്പൂ​ൺ ഒ​ഴി​ക്കു​ക. ശേ​ഷം ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​വെ​ച്ച സ്മൂ​ത്തി ഒ​ഴി​ച്ച് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ സ്ട്രോ​ബെ​റി കൊ​ണ്ട് ഗാ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് ചെ​യ്ത് സെ​ർ​വ് ചെ​യ്യാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Strawberry Banana SmoothieRecipe
    News Summary - Strawberry banana smoothie
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X