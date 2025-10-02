Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    Posted On
    2 Oct 2025 8:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    2 Oct 2025 8:00 PM IST

    ലെബനീസ് ഹ​മ്മൂ​സ്

    Hummus Recipe
    Listen to this Article

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • ത​ഹ്​​നി സോ​സ്- 1/4 ക​പ്പ്
    • നാ​ര​ങ്ങ​നീ​ര്- 1/4 ക​പ്പ്
    • ഒ​ലി​വ് ഓ​യി​ല്‍- 2 ടേ​ബ്​ൾ​സ്​​പൂ​ണ്‍
    • വെ​ളു​ത്തു​ള്ളി ച​ത​ച്ച​ത്- അ​ര കൂ​ട്​ (half clove)
    • വെ​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ല വേ​വി​ച്ച​ത്- 1 ക​പ്പ്
    • വെ​ള്ളം- 1-2 ടേ​ബ്​​ൾ​സ്​​പൂ​ണ്‍

    തയാറാക്കേണ്ടവിധം:

    എ​ല്ലാ ചേ​രു​വ​ക​ളും ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച് ഫു​ഡ്​ പ്രോ​സ​സ​റി​ലി​ട്ട് മൃ​ദു​വാ​യി അ​ര​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക. പ്ലേ​റ്റി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​ള​മ്പി ഒ​ലിവ് ഓ​യി​ലും പ​പ്രി​ക ചി​ല്ലി​യു​മി​ട്ട് അ​ല​ങ്ക​രി​ക്കാം.

    TAGS:HummusFood Recipescooking tips
    X