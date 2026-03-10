Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    Recipes
    Posted On
    10 March 2026 9:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    10 March 2026 9:05 AM IST

    റെഡ് റാസ്ബെറി ജ്യൂസ്

    റെഡ് റാസ്ബെറി ജ്യൂസ്
    ചേരുവകൾ

    റാസ്ബെറി : 30 എണ്ണം

    ചെറുനാരങ്ങ : 1 എണ്ണം

    പഞ്ചസാര, വെള്ളം: ആവശ്യത്തിന്

    തയ്യാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം

    റാസ്ബെറി ആവശ്യത്തിന് പഞ്ചസാര, ചെറുനാരങ്ങ നീര്, കുറച്ച് വെള്ളം ചേർത്ത് മിക്സിയിൽ നന്നായി അടിച്ചെടുത്ത് അരിച്ചെടുക്കുക. റാസ്ബെറി ധാരാളം കിട്ടുന്ന സമയത്ത് ഇങ്ങനെ ചെയ്ത് കുപ്പിയിലാക്കി സൂക്ഷിച്ച് ആവശ്യത്തിന് ഗ്ലാസ്സിൽ എടുത്ത്‌ വെള്ളവും, ഐസ്ക്യൂബ്‌സും ചേർത്തിളക്കി സർവ് ചെയ്യാം..

