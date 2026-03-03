Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    Posted On
    3 March 2026 11:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    3 March 2026 11:13 AM IST

    റമദാൻ ടേസ്റ്റ്; റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്രോ​ട്ടീ​ൻ സാ​ല​ഡ്

    റമദാൻ ടേസ്റ്റ്; റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്രോ​ട്ടീ​ൻ സാ​ല​ഡ്
    ആവശ്യമായ സാധനങ്ങൾ

    വെ​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ല-100 ഗ്രാം

    ​സ​വാ​ള-1

    കു​ക്കും​ബ​ർ-1

    ത​ക്കാ​ളി-1/2

    പ​ച്ച​മു​ള​ക്-1

    പൊ​തി​ന-​കു​റ​ച്ചു

    ചാ​റ്റ് മ​സാ​ല-1/2tsp

    ന​ല്ല​ജീ​ര​ക​പൊ​ടി-1/2tsp

    ഉ​പ്പ്-​ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്

    തൈ​ര്-4tsp

    ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ധം

    വെ​ള്ള ക​ട​ല കു​തി​ർ​ത്ത് ന​ന്നാ​യി ഉ​പ്പി​ട്ട് വേ​വി​ച്ചു വെ​ക്കു​ക. ബാ​ക്കി​യു​ള്ള ചേ​രു​വ​ക​ൾ എ​ല്ലാം ചെ​റു​താ​യി അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് തൈ​രി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാം കൂ​ടെ യോ​ജി​പ്പി​ച്ചു ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാം

    TAGS:FoodsRamadan Special Snacks
    News Summary - Ramadan Taste; Ramadan Protein Salad
