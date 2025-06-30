Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 1:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 1:04 PM IST

    കുട്ടികൾക്ക് ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട ഗോൾ റൈസ്​

    Gold Rice
    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • ചോറ് വേവിച്ചത് -1 കപ്പ്‌
    • മുട്ട - 1 എണ്ണം
    • ഉപ്പ് - പാകത്തിന്
    • കുരുമുളകുപൊടി - 1/4 കപ്പ്
    • ജീരകപ്പൊടി - 1/4 കപ്പ്

    തയാറാക്കേണ്ടവിധം:

    വേവിച്ചെടുത്ത ചോറിൽ മുട്ട ചിക്കിയത് ചേർത്ത്​ ഇളക്കുക. ശേഷം ഉപ്പും കുരുമുളകുപൊടിയും ജീരകപൊടിയും ചേർത്ത്​ മിക്സ്‌ ചെയ്ത് ബാൾ രൂപത്തിലാക്കുക. അരിഞ്ഞു​വെച്ച സലാഡ്‌സ് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് അലങ്കരിച്ച്​ കുട്ടികൾക്കു കൊടുക്കാം

    TAGS:kidschildren foodFood RecipeLatest NewsGol Rice
    News Summary - Let's give Gol Rice to children
