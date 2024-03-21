Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    21 March 2024 5:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    21 March 2024 5:46 AM GMT

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ പ​ഞ്ച്

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ പ​ഞ്ച്
    ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    1. പൊ​ങ്ങ് - 1 എ​ണ്ണം

    2. പാ​ൽ, ഐ​സ്ക്രീം

    - ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്

    3. പ​ഞ്ച​സാ​ര, ന​ട്സ്- ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്

    ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ധം

    മി​ക്സി​യു​ടെ ജാ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ക്കി​യ തേ​ങ്ങാ​പ്പൊ​ങ്ങ്, ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന് പാ​ൽ, പ​ഞ്ച​സാ​ര ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് ന​ന്നാ​യി അ​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക. സെ​ർ​വി​ങ് ഗ്ലാ​സി​ൽ ഒ​ഴി​ച്ച് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രു സ്‌​കൂ​പ്പ് വ​നി​ല ഐ​സ്ക്രീം ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക്ര​ഷ്ഡ് ന​ട്സ് ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് സ​ർ​വ് ചെ​യ്യാം.

    TAGS:iftharRamadan Food
