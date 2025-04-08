Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    Posted On
    8 April 2025 2:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    8 April 2025 2:39 PM IST

    ഉഴുന്ന് ചേർക്കാത്ത പഞ്ഞി ദോശ

    Panji Dosa
    cancel

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    1. റവ- 1 1/2 കപ്പ്‌

    2. തേങ്ങ- 1 കപ്പ്‌

    3. പുളിയില്ലാത്ത തൈര്- 3/4 കപ്പ്‌

    4. വെള്ളം- 1 1/2 കപ്പ്‌

    5. ബേക്കിങ് സോഡ- 1/4 ടീസ്പൂൺ

    6. കാരറ്റ്, സവാള, മല്ലിയില -പൊടിയായി അരിഞ്ഞത്

    ഉപ്പ്, വെളിച്ചെണ്ണ - ആവശ്യത്തിന്

    തയാറാക്കേണ്ടവിധം:

    മിക്സിയുടെ ജാറിൽ ഒന്നു മുതൽ ആറു വരെയുള്ള ചേരുവകൾ ചേർത്ത് നന്നായി അടിച്ചെടുക്കുക. ശേഷം മാവ് ബൗളിലേക്ക്​ മാറ്റുക. ഇനി മാവിൽ ഗ്രേറ്റ് ചെയ്ത കാരറ്റ്, പൊടിയായി അരിഞ്ഞ സവാള, മല്ലിയില ചേർത്ത്​ നന്നായി ഇളക്കിയെടുക്കുക. ചൂടായ പാനിൽ കുറച്ച്​ വെളിച്ചെണ്ണ പുരട്ടിക്കൊടുത്ത് ഓരോ തവി മാവ് ഒഴിച്ചു കൊടുത്ത് ദോശ ചുട്ടെടുക്കുക. പഞ്ഞി ദോശ റെഡി.

    TAGS:recipePanji Dosa
    News Summary - How to make Panji Dosa and Instant Sponge Dosa
