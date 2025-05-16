Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    Recipes
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2025 3:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2025 3:08 PM IST

    കുട്ടികളുടെ ടെഡ്​​ഡി സാ​ൻ​ഡ്​​വി​ച്ച്​

    teddy sandwich
    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • ബ്ര​ഡ് - 4 ​ എ​ണ്ണം
    • ബ്ര​ഡ്​ സ്​​പ്ര​ഡി​ന്​ വേ​ണ്ടത്​
    • ഡേ​റ്റ്​​സ് ​- 50 ഗ്രാം
    • ​കൊ​ക്കോ പൗ​ഡ​ർ ^ 2 ടേ​ബ്​​ൾ സ്​​പൂ​ൺ
    • ഓ​യി​ൽ - 1/4 ക​പ്പ്​
    • ന​ട്ട്​​സ് ​- 10 ഗ്രാം

    തയാറാക്കേണ്ടവിധം:

    ​​ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ ചേ​രു​വ​ക​ൾ മി​ക്സി​യി​ൽ അ​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത് ബ്രെ​ഡി​ൽ സ്​​പ്രെ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്​​ത ശേ​ഷം ഫ്രൂ​ട്ട് ​വെ​ച്ച്​ അ​ല​ങ്ക​രി​ക്കുക.

    News Summary - How To Make Children's Teddy Sandwich
