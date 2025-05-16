Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 May 2025 3:08 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 May 2025 3:08 PM IST
കുട്ടികളുടെ ടെഡ്ഡി സാൻഡ്വിച്ച്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - How To Make Children's Teddy Sandwich
ചേരുവകൾ:
- ബ്രഡ് - 4 എണ്ണം
- ബ്രഡ് സ്പ്രഡിന് വേണ്ടത്
- ഡേറ്റ്സ് - 50 ഗ്രാം
- കൊക്കോ പൗഡർ ^ 2 ടേബ്ൾ സ്പൂൺ
- ഓയിൽ - 1/4 കപ്പ്
- നട്ട്സ് - 10 ഗ്രാം
തയാറാക്കേണ്ടവിധം:
രണ്ടാമത്തെ ചേരുവകൾ മിക്സിയിൽ അടിച്ചെടുത്ത് ബ്രെഡിൽ സ്പ്രെഡ് ചെയ്ത ശേഷം ഫ്രൂട്ട് വെച്ച് അലങ്കരിക്കുക.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story