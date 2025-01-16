Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    16 Jan 2025
    

    അഞ്ച് മിനിറ്റിൽ കിടിലൻ ക്രീമി ഫ്രൂട്ട് സാലഡ്

    Creamy Fruit Salad
    ചേരുവകൾ

    • മിക്സഡ് ഫ്രഷ് ഫ്രൂട്ട്സ് അരിഞ്ഞത് -ഒന്നര കപ്പ്
    • മിക്സഡ് ഡ്രൈഫ്രൂട്ട്സ്​ - ഒരു കപ്പ്
    • കണ്ടൻസ്ഡ് മിൽക്ക്-ആവശ്യത്തിന്
    • ഫ്രഷ് ക്രീം- ഒരു കപ്പ്

    തയാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം:

    ഒരു ബൗളിൽ ഡ്രൈഫ്രൂട്ട്സും ഫ്രഷ് ഫ്രൂട്ട്സും ചേർത്ത് നന്നായി മിക്സ് ചെയ്യുക. ഇതിലേക്ക് തണുപ്പിച്ച ഫ്രഷ് ക്രീമും കണ്ടൻസ്ഡ് മിൽക്കും ചേർത്ത് നന്നായി മിക്സ് ചെയ്ത് തണുപ്പിച്ചു വിളമ്പാം.

