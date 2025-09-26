Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Recipes
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 10:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 10:12 AM IST

    ചോ​​ക്ല​​റ്റ് ക​​പ്പ്​ കേ​​ക്കിന് വെറും 15 മി​​നി​​റ്റ് മതി

    Chocolate Cupcakes
    ചോ​​ക്ല​​റ്റ് ക​​പ്പ്​ കേ​​ക്ക്

    Listen to this Article

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • മൈ​​ദ- 200 ഗ്രാം
    • ​​പ​​ഞ്ച​​സാ​​ര- 200 ഗ്രാം
    • ​​ബേ​​ക്കി​​ങ് പൗ​​ഡ​​ർ- 1 ടീ​​സ്പൂ​​ൺ
    • ബേ​​ക്കി​​ങ് സോ​​ഡ- 1/2 ടീ​​സ്പൂ​​ൺ
    • കൊകോ പൗ​​ഡ​​ർ- 40 ഗ്രാം
    • ​​ബ​​ട്ട​​ർ (റൂം ​​ടെ​​മ്പ​​റേ​​ച്ച​​റി​​ലു​​ള്ള​​ത്)- 175 ഗ്രാം
    • ​​മു​​ട്ട- 2 എണ്ണം
    • സോ​​ർ ക്രീം- 150 ml
    • ​​വാനില എ​സെ​​ൻ​​സ്- 1 ടേ​​ബ്​​​ൾ സ്പൂ​​ൺ

    തയാറാക്കേണ്ടവിധം:

    ഓ​​വ​​ൻ 180 ഡി​​ഗ്രി സെ​​ൽ​​ഷ്യ​​സി​​ൽ പ്രീ​​ഹീ​​റ്റ് ചെ​​യ്യു​​ക. ഒ​​രു ബൗ​​ളി​​ൽ മൈ​​ദ, കൊ​​കോ, ബേ​​ക്കി​​ങ് പൗ​​ഡ​​റും ബേ​​ക്കി​​ങ്​ സോ​​ഡ​​യും മി​​ക്സ് ചെ​​യ്യു​​ക.

    മ​​റ്റൊ​​രു ബൗ​​ളി​​ൽ ബ​​ട്ട​​റും പ​​ഞ്ച​​സാ​​ര​​യും ന​​ന്നാ​​യി ബീ​​റ്റ് ചെ​​യ്യു​​ക. ഓ​​രോ മു​​ട്ട ഇ​​തി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് ചേ​​ർ​​ക്കു​​ക. ഇ​​തി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് സോ​​ർ ക്രീ​​മും വാനി​​ല എ​​​സെ​​ൻ​​സും ചേ​​ർ​​ക്കു​​ക.

    ഇ​​തി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് ഡ്രൈ ​​ഇ​​ൻ​​ക്രീ​​ഡി​​യ​​ൻ​​സ് ചേ​​ർ​​ത്ത് മി​​ക്സ് ചെ​​യ്യു​​ക. കപ്പ്​ കേ​​ക്ക് ലൈ​​ന​​റിന്‍റെ പ​​കു​​തി​യോ​​ളം ഈ ​​മി​​ശ്രി​​തം ഒ​​ഴി​​ക്കു​​ക. 10-15 മി​​നി​​റ്റ് ബേ​​ക്ക് ചെ​​യ്യാം.

