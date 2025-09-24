Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightFoodchevron_rightRecipeschevron_right10 മിനിറ്റ് മതി...
    Recipes
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 11:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 11:44 AM IST

    10 മിനിറ്റ് മതി കാരറ്റ്​ റൈസ്​ തയാറാക്കാൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Carrot Rice
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കാരറ്റ്​ റൈസ്​

    Listen to this Article

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • കാരറ്റ് ചീകിയത് -1/2കപ്പ്​
    • വേവിച്ച ചോറ് -1 കപ്പ്
    • ഉപ്പ് -പാകത്തിന്
    • കുരുമുളകുപൊടി -1/2 ടീസ്പൂൺ

    തയാറാക്കേണ്ടവിധം:

    വേവിച്ചുവെച്ച ചോറിലേക്ക് ആവിയിൽ വേവിച്ച കാരറ്റ് ചീകിയതും കുരുമുളകുപൊടിയും ഉപ്പും ചേർത്ത്​ ഇളക്കുക. ശേഷം ഒരു ടെഡിബിയറി​ന്‍റെ രൂപത്തിൽ ഉരുട്ടിയെടുത്ത് പ്ലേറ്റിൽ ഓംലറ്റ് ​വെച്ച്​ അലങ്കരിച്ച്​ കുട്ടികൾക്ക്​ കൊടുക്കാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Food Recipescooking tipsLatest NewsCarrot Rice
    News Summary - Carrot Rice make in 10 minutes
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X