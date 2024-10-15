Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightFoodchevron_rightFestivechevron_rightരുചികരമായ മാലാഡ്
    Festive
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 1:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 1:15 AM GMT

    രുചികരമായ മാലാഡ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Maladu
    cancel

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • പൊരികടല - 1 കപ്പ്
    • പഞ്ചസാര (പൊടിച്ചത്) - 1/2 കപ്പ്
    • നെയ്യ് - 1/4 കപ്പ്
    • ഏലക്ക (പൊടിച്ചത്) - 2 എണ്ണം

    തയാറാക്കുന്നവിധം:

    പൊരികടല വറുത്ത് ആറിയ ശേഷം പൊടിക്കുക. ഇത് തെള്ളി കട്ടവിമുക്തമാക്കുക. പഞ്ചസാരയും ഏലക്കാപൊടിയും ചേർക്കുക. ഒരു പാനിൽ നെയ്യ് ഒഴിച്ച് ചൂടാക്കുക. ഇത് പൊരികടലയിൽ ചേർക്കുക. നന്നായി ഇളക്കി ചൂടോടെ തന്നെ ഉരുളകളാക്കുക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:RecipeMaladu
    News Summary - How to make Maladu
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick