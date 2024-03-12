Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    12 March 2024
    13 March 2024

    സ്ട്രോറഞ്ച് കൂളർ

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    1. സ്ട്രോ​ബെ​റി 3 എ​ണ്ണം

    2. ലെ​മ​ൺ 1 എ​ണ്ണം

    3. ഓ​റ​ഞ്ച് ജ്യൂ​സ് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്

    3. മി​ന്‍റ്, വെ​ള്ളം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്

    ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ധം:

    ഒ​രു സ്റ്റീ​ൽ ഗ്ലാ​സി​ൽ പ​കു​തി വ​രെ ഓ​റ​ഞ്ച് ജ്യൂ​സ്, ഒ​രു ക​ഷ​ണം ലെ​മ​ൺ, ജ​സ്റ്റ് ച​ത​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത ര​ണ്ട് സ്ട്രോ​ബെ​റി മൂ​ന്ന് മി​ന്‍റ്​ ലീ​വ്‌​സ്, ഐ​സ് ക്യൂ​ബ്സി​ട്ട് വേ​റൊ​രു ഗ്ലാ​സ് കൊ​ണ്ട് ടൈ​റ്റാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ച് ന​ന്നാ​യി ഷെ​യ്‌​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്ത് സെ​ർ​വി​ങ് ഗ്ലാ​സി​ൽ ഒ​ഴി​ച്ച് ഗാ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക. കു​റ​ച്ച് ഓ​റ​ഞ്ച് ജ്യൂ​സ് ഒ​ഴി​ച്ച് ബാ​ക്കി സോ​ഡ ചേ​ർ​ത്തും ഈ ​കൂ​ള​ർ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കാം.

    X