ആരോഗ്യത്തിനും സൗന്ദര്യത്തിനും ബീറ്റ്റൂട്ട്-നെല്ലിക്ക ജ്യൂസ്

Posted Ondate_range 22 Jun 2025 12:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Jun 2025 12:22 PM IST
ആരോഗ്യത്തിനും സൗന്ദര്യത്തിനും ബീറ്റ്റൂട്ട്-നെല്ലിക്ക ജ്യൂസ്text_fields
News Summary - Special Beetroot-Gooseberry Juice
നമ്മുടെ ഭക്ഷണത്തിൽ ജൂസുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് കൊണ്ട് ഒരുപാട് ഗുണങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ട്. പഴങ്ങൾ പോലെ തന്നെ പച്ചക്കറി ജൂസുകൾക്കും ഒരുപാട് പ്രാധാന്യം ഉണ്ട്.
ചേരുവകൾ:
- ബീറ്റ്റൂട്ട് -1 വലുത്
- നെല്ലിക്ക-250ഗ്രാം
- ഇഞ്ചി - ഒരു കഷ്ണം
- തേൻ -3 ടേബിൾ സ്പൂൺ
- പിങ്ക് ഉപ്പ്-ഒരു നുള്
- നാരങ്ങാ നീർ-1/2 നാരങ്ങയുടെ
ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന വിധം:
നെല്ലിക്കയും തൊലികളഞ്ഞ ബെറ്റ്റൂട്ടും ഉപ്പും നാരങ്ങാ നീരും ഇഞ്ചിയും ചെർത്തി നന്നായി അരച്ചെടുക്കുക. ശേഷം അരിച്ചെടുത്തു ആവശ്യാനുസരണം തേൻ ചേർത്തി കുടിക്കാം.
