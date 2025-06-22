Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Drinks
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2025 12:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2025 12:22 PM IST

    ആരോഗ്യത്തിനും സൗന്ദര്യത്തിനും ബീറ്റ്റൂട്ട്-നെല്ലിക്ക ജ്യൂസ്

    Beetroot-Gooseberry Juice
    നമ്മുടെ ഭക്ഷണത്തിൽ ജൂസുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് കൊണ്ട് ഒരുപാട് ഗുണങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ട്. പഴങ്ങൾ പോലെ തന്നെ പച്ചക്കറി ജൂസുകൾക്കും ഒരുപാട്‌ പ്രാധാന്യം ഉണ്ട്.

    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • ബീറ്റ്റൂട്ട് -1 വലുത്‌
    • നെല്ലിക്ക-250ഗ്രാം
    • ഇഞ്ചി - ഒരു കഷ്ണം
    • തേൻ -3 ടേബിൾ സ്പൂൺ
    • പിങ്ക് ഉപ്പ്‌-ഒരു നുള്
    • നാരങ്ങാ നീർ-1/2 നാരങ്ങയുടെ

    ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന വിധം:

    നെല്ലിക്കയും തൊലികളഞ്ഞ ബെറ്റ്‌റൂട്ടും ഉപ്പും നാരങ്ങാ നീരും ഇഞ്ചിയും ചെർത്തി നന്നായി അരച്ചെടുക്കുക. ശേഷം അരിച്ചെടുത്തു ആവശ്യാനുസരണം തേൻ ചേർത്തി കുടിക്കാം.

