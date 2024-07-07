Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightFoodchevron_rightDrinkschevron_rightചൂടിൽ കൂളാകാൻ...
    Drinks
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2024 5:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 5:53 AM GMT

    ചൂടിൽ കൂളാകാൻ പൈനാപ്പിൾ ലെമനൈട്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Pineapple Lemonade
    cancel

    നിരവധി ഗുണങ്ങളാൽ സമ്പുഷ്ടമായ പൈനാപ്പിൾ കഴിക്കുന്നത് ആരോഗ്യത്തിന് വളരെ ഉത്തമമാണ്‌. ക്ഷീണം അകറ്റാൻ പറ്റിയ ഒരു അടിപൊളി ഫ്രൂട്ട് ആണിത്. യു.എ.ഇയിലെ ചൂടിനെ ചെറുക്കാൻ പറ്റിയൊരു അടിപൊളി ഡ്രിങ്ക്‌ ആണിത്.

    ● പൈനാപ്പിൾ-1

    ● വെള്ളം-4 കപ്പ്

    ● ഇഞ്ചി -ഒരു കഷ്ണം

    ● നാരങ്ങാ നീര് -3 നാരങ്ങാ നീര്

    ● പഞ്ചസാര-1കപ്പ്

    ● ഐസ് ക്യൂബുകൾ-ആവശ്യത്തിന്

    തയ്യാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം

    പൈനാപ്പിൾ കഷ്ണങ്ങളാക്കി മിക്സിയിൽ അടിച്ചെടുക്കുക. കൂടെ നാരങ്ങാ നീരും വെള്ളവും പഞ്ചാസാരയും ഇഞ്ചിയും ഇട്ട് കൊടുക്കുക. അരിച്ചെടുത്തു ഐസ്‌ ക്യൂബും ഇട്ട് കുടിക്കാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Pineapple Lemonade
    News Summary - Pineapple Lemonade
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick