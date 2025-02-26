Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Drinks
    Drinks
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 2:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2025 2:13 PM IST

    പ്രാതൽ സ്പെഷ്യൽ പീനട്ട് ബട്ടർ ബനാന സ്​മൂത്തി

    Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie
    ചേരുവകൾ:

    • പഴം – 2 എണ്ണം
    • പാൽ – 2 കപ്പ്
    • പീനട്ട് ബട്ടർ – 1/2 കപ്പ്
    • തേൻ – 2 ടേബ്ൾ സ്​പൂൺ / ആവശ്യത്തിന്
    • ഐസ്​ ക്യൂബ് – 1 കപ്പ്

    തയാറാക്കുന്ന വിധം:

    പഴം ചെറുതായി അരിഞ്ഞതും പീനട്ട് ബട്ടറും പാലും ഐസ്​ ക്യൂബുമിട്ട് നന്നായി അടിച്ചെടുക്കുക. തേൻ ചേർത്ത് വീണ്ടും അടിക്കുക. ബനാന സ്​മൂത്തി റെഡി.

