Posted Ondate_range 8 Feb 2025 7:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Feb 2025 8:56 AM IST
മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - expatriate passed away
മത്ര: മുന് ഒമാന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. മത്ര ടാക്സി സ്റ്റാൻഡ് കാദു മസ്ജിദിന് മുന്വശം ദീർഘകാലം കഫത്തീരിയ നടത്തിയിരുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ അത്താഴക്കുന്ന് സ്വദേശി ടി.ഹാഷിം ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.അര്ബുദ ബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. പരേതനായ വി.പി മൊയ്തീന് കുട്ടി-ടി.അസ്മ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: താഹിറ. മക്കൾ: ഹാഷിര്, ഹര്ഷിദ്, മുബഷിര്, അശീറ, അസ്ബീന, മുബഷിറ. മസ്കത്ത് റുവിയില് ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇഖ്ബാല് സഹോദരനാണ്.
