Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 7:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 8:56 AM IST

    മു​ന്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മു​ന്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ടി.​ഹാ​ഷിം

    മ​ത്ര: മു​ന്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ത്ര ടാ​ക്സി സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡ് കാ​ദു മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ന് മു​ന്‍വ​ശം ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ക​ഫത്തീ​രി​യ ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ അ​ത്താ​ഴ​ക്കു​ന്ന് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ടി.​ഹാ​ഷിം ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.അ​ര്‍ബു​ദ ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ വി.​പി മൊ​യ്തീ​ന്‍ കു​ട്ടി-​ടി.​അ​സ്മ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: താ​ഹി​റ.​ മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹാ​ഷി​ര്‍, ഹ​ര്‍ഷി​ദ്, മു​ബ​ഷി​ര്‍, അ​ശീ​റ, അ​സ്ബീ​ന, മു​ബ​ഷി​റ. മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് റു​വി​യി​ല്‍‌ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ല്‍ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Oman NewsObituary News
    News Summary - expatriate passed away
