    Environment news
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 1:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 1:14 PM IST

    കാണാം 2025ലെ മികച്ച വന്യജീവി കോമഡി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ

    കാണാം 2025ലെ മികച്ച വന്യജീവി കോമഡി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ
    ലൂൺ പക്ഷിയുടെ ഗിയർ ലാൻഡിങ്
    ഫോട്ടോ: എർക്കോ ബാഡർമാൻ


    Listen to this Article

    ലോകത്തിന്റെ പല ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുള്ള വന്യജീവി ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫർമാർ പകർത്തിയ മൃഗങ്ങളുടെയും പക്ഷികളുടെയും വിവിധ പോസിലുള്ള ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ആണിവ. ‘2025ലെ മികച്ച വന്യജീവി കോമഡി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ’ എന്ന തല​ക്കെട്ടിൽ ‘ദി ഗാർഡിയൻ’ അവരുടെ വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ച ചിത്രങ്ങളിൽ ചിലത് കണ്ടുനോക്കൂ...

    ഔട്ട്ഡോർ സ്മോക്കിംഗ് സോൺ

    ഫോട്ടോ: ലാർസ് ബെയ്ഗാങ്


    ഗില്ലെമോട്ട് പക്ഷികളുടെ ഹെഡ്‌ലോക്ക്

    ഫോട്ടോ: വാറൻ പ്രൈസ്

    മുന്തിരിവള്ളിയിലെ തവള രാജകുമാരൻ

    ഫോട്ടോ: ബീറ്റ് അമ്മർ

    ഞാൻ കീഴടങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നു...

    ഫോട്ടോ: സ്റ്റെഫാൻ ക്രൂയിസ്ബർഗ്സ്

    ‘ഓടിവാ​യോ...’ മഞ്ഞ കൊക്കുള്ള വേഴാമ്പൽ

    ഫോട്ടോ: ജെഫ് മാർട്ടിൻ

    സ്റ്റെല്ലേഴ്‌സ് കടൽ കഴുകന്മാരുടെ കുങ്ഫു പരിശീലനം

    ഫോട്ടോ: മൈക്കൽ ലെയ്ൻ

    ഒളിച്ചേ...

    ഫോട്ടോ: ഹെൻറി സ്വിന്റോ

    ദയവായി നിർത്തൂ, വെള്ളം തെറിക്കുന്നു...

    ഫോട്ടോ: മാസിമോ ഫെലിസി

    ബാറ്റിൽ ഹഗ്

    ഫോട്ടോ: ജെസീക്ക എമ്മെറ്റ്

    സുഖ ജലശയനം

    ഫോട്ടോ: ജോൺ സ്പിയേഴ്സ്

    പൈഡ് പൈപ്പർ പെൻഗ്വിനുകൾ

    ഫോട്ടോ: റാൽഫ് റോബിൻസൺ

    ഹൈ ഫൈവ്

    ഫോട്ടോ: മാർക്ക് മെത്ത്-കോൺ

    മുടിയുടെ അവസ്ഥ മോശമാണ്

    ഫോട്ടോ: ക്രിസ്റ്റി ഗ്രിന്റൺ


    TAGS:EnvironmentnatureWildlife PhotographyComedy wildlife
