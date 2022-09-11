വിഴിഞ്ഞം സമരക്കാരുമായി രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Sep 2022 3:39 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2022-09-11T21:09:18+05:30
വിഴിഞ്ഞം സമരക്കാരുമായി രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധി തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തുംtext_fields
News Summary - Rahul Gandhi will meet Vizhinjam protesters on Monday
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വിഴിഞ്ഞം സമരക്കാരുമായി രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധി തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തുമെന്ന് എ.ഐ.സി.സി ജനറല് സെക്രട്ടറി ജയ്റാം രമേശ്. ഉച്ചയ്ക്കുശേഷമാകും വിഴിഞ്ഞം സമര പ്രതിനിധികളുമായുള്ള കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
