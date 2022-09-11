Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Environment
    11 Sep 2022
    2022-09-11

    വിഴിഞ്ഞം സമരക്കാരുമായി രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തും

    വിഴിഞ്ഞം സമരക്കാരുമായി രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തും
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വിഴിഞ്ഞം സമരക്കാരുമായി രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി തിങ്കളാഴ്ച കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തുമെന്ന് എ.ഐ.സി.സി ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി ജയ്റാം രമേശ്. ഉച്ചയ്ക്കുശേഷമാകും വിഴിഞ്ഞം സമര പ്രതിനിധികളുമായുള്ള കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - Rahul Gandhi will meet Vizhinjam protesters on Monday
    X