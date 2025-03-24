Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Environment news
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2025 1:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2025 1:21 PM IST

    മൃഗങ്ങളും മികച്ച കൊമേഡിയൻമാരാണ്; കാണാം മനോഹരമായ വൈൽഡ്‌ ലൈഫ് കോമഡി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ

    മൃഗങ്ങളും മികച്ച കൊമേഡിയൻമാരാണ്; കാണാം മനോഹരമായ വൈൽഡ്‌ ലൈഫ് കോമഡി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ
    പീക്ക്-എ-ബൂ
    ഫോട്ടോ: അമിഷ് ഛഗൻ


    ലോകം തുവരെ കാണാത്ത നിരവധി ചിത്രങ്ങളാണ് 2024ലെ ‘നിക്കോൺ കോമഡി വൈൽഡ്‌ ലൈഫ് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫി‘ അവാർഡുകളുടെ മത്സരത്തിലൂടെ പുറത്തുവന്നത്. കാടിന്റെ പ്രകാശമാനമായ വശത്തെ ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നവയായിരുന്നു അവയെല്ലാം. കുഞ്ഞിന്റെ വികൃതികളിൽ തളരാത്ത ഒറാങ്ങ് ഉട്ടാൻ അമ്മ മുതൽ മുഖം ചുളിക്കുന്ന തവിട്ട് കരടിക്കുട്ടിയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ വരെ ഇതിലുണ്ട്. രസകരമായ ആ ചിത്രങ്ങളിൽ ചിലത് കാണാം...

    ശ്ശൊ! നിന്റെ പിറന്നാൾ വീണ്ടുംമറന്നു’


    ഫോട്ടോ: ചാൾസ് ജാൻസൺ

    ‘ചീക്കി’


    ഫോട്ടോ: ബാർബറ ​​െഫ്ലമിങ്

    ‘ആലിംഗനം’


    ഫോട്ടോ: മൈക്കൽ സ്റ്റാവ്രകാക്കിസ്

    ‘ജഗ്ലിംഗ് പെലിക്കൻ’


    ഫോട്ടോ: ഒലി കൊനെക്ന

    ‘ഫോർ വിംഗ്ഡ് ഗൂസ്’


    ഫോട്ടോ: എൽമാർ വീസ്

    ‘സർ, ദയവായി ഫോട്ടോസ് വേണ്ട’


    ഫോട്ടോ: ഡാരിയോ നെസ്സി


    ‘ഗ്രേറ്റ് ഈഗ്രെറ്റ് ഫൺ’


    ഫോട്ടോ: മേരി ഹൾഷൗസർ


    ‘അമ്മ ക്ഷീണിതയാണ്’


    ഫോട്ടോ: കാതറിൻ സെഹേഴ്‌സ്

    TAGS:ComedyWildlife PhotographyPhotography AwardsAnimals View
    News Summary - delightful Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards outtakes
