    Environment news
    Posted On
    25 March 2024 5:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    25 March 2024 5:31 AM GMT

    ക​മ്പ​നി​ക്ക​ട​വി​ല്‍ വീ​ണ്ടും ക​ട​ലാ​മ​യു​ടെ ജ​ഡം

    ക​മ്പ​നി​ക്ക​ട​വി​ല്‍ ക​ര​ക്ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞ ക​ട​ലാ​മ​യു​ടെ ജ​ഡം

    ക​യ്പ​മം​ഗ​ലം: കൂ​രി​ക്കു​ഴി ക​മ്പ​നി​ക്ക​ട​വി​ല്‍ വീ​ണ്ടും ക​ട​ലാ​മ​യു​ടെ ജ​ഡം ക​ര​ക്ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ ആ​റ് മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് വ​ട​ക്കു​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് ര​ണ്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ക​ട​ലാ​മ​ക​ളു​ടെ ജ​ഡം ക​ണ്ട​ത്.

    പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ നാ​ല് ക​ട​ലാ​മ​ക​ളാ​ണ് ച​ത്ത് ക​ര​ക്ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ഒ​ലീ​വ് റി​ഡ്‌​ലി ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ മൂ​ന്ന് അ​ടി​യോ​ളം വ​ലി​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള ക​ട​ലാ​മ​യാ​ണ് ക​ര​ക്ക​ടി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. കാ​ക്ക​ക​ളും മ​റ്റും കൊ​ത്തി​വ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ജ​ഡം നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് കു​ഴി​ച്ചു​മൂ​ടി.

